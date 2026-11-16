Madhya Pradesh: Gold worth ₹3.5 crore, lakhs of cash seized at Tiger Reserve officer’s house during raid; netizens react

The Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta identified assets worth about ₹7.6 crore during searches on November 15. The searches targeted premises linked to Sanjeev Kumar Sharma in a disproportionate assets case, The Indian Express reported. Sharma is an assistant director at the Satpura Tiger Reserve.

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Teams from the Lokayukta’s Bhopal division searched three premises linked to Sharma. They searched his government accommodation and office in Narmadapuram district. They also searched his private residence in Chhindwara district. The Lokayukta obtained search warrants from a court after registering an FIR against Sharma, according to Express.

The teams seized ₹26.36 lakh in cash and 2.5 kg of gold. Officials valued the gold at ₹3.5 crore. Gold accounted for nearly half the provisional value of the assets identified during searches. They also seized 1.6 kg of silver worth about ₹2.9 lakh during the raid.

The searches revealed two hospitality properties allegedly linked to Sharma. Officials estimated Ecotel Resort’s value at about ₹2 crore. They valued Serenity The Villa at an estimated ₹1 crore. Both properties will undergo formal valuation, Express added.

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Investigators recovered documents relating to 28 land transactions. They are examining those records as part of the probe. Officers also identified four vehicles that Sharma allegedly owned or possessed.

These included a Mahindra Scorpio, a Mahindra KUV, a Royal Enfield Bullet and a scooter. Officials estimated their combined value at ₹31.2 lakh. Household goods and other domestic assets were valued at about ₹50 lakh.

Preliminary checks suggested Sharma’s assets exceeded his known sources of income by 228%. After the searches, investigators put that figure at about 560%. They suspect some assets were acquired in the names of Sharma’s wife and other individuals.

The FIR cites Sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The Act was amended in 2018. Lokayukta Inspector General Manoj Kumar Singh guided the operation. Director General Yogesh Deshmukh directed it. The estimated asset value could rise after formal valuations and scrutiny of the land records. The investigation is ongoing.

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Social media reactions “Loss to the wildlife caused by virtue of malpractices by the accused to amass such wealth would be far more than the seized assets worth ₹7.6 crore,” wrote one user.

“It all goes to public development. Thanks for raiding,” commented another user.

One user wrote, “Need to curb corruption immediately. Corruption is the root cause of all diseases in society”

“2.5 kg! Here, I’m sh*t-scared to buy even 10g of gold!” exclaimed another user.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.