Ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections, state government has announced to provide LPG cylinders at a subsidised rate of ₹450 under the Ujjwala Yojana and Ladli Behna Yojana.

The sale of LPG cylinders under the subsidised rate will begin on September 1. The BJP-ruled state government will bear the remaining cost of the gas cylinders from September 1. To avail the benefit of the subsidy, the gas connection holders need to procure a gas cylinder at the market price. Later, the remaining amount of the subsidy will be transferred on the bank account of the gas connection holders.

"Eligible consumers will need to purchase refills from the oil company at the market rate. Any reduction in the subsidy provided by the government of India and the market rate determined by the state government will be transferred to the bank accounts of eligible consumers," stated the government order.

The order also made it clear that the state subsidy will be adjusted accordingly in case of any further fluctuation of price rate. The registration under the Ujjwala Yojana scheme can be done under Ladli Behena Yojana portal.