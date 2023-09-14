Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  MP govt to provide LPG cylinders at 450 under Ujjwala and Ladli Behena Yojana ahead of elections

MP govt to provide LPG cylinders at 450 under Ujjwala and Ladli Behena Yojana ahead of elections

1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 05:54 PM IST Livemint

Madhya Pradesh govt to provide LPG gas cylinders to Ujjwala Yojana and Ladli Behna Yojana beneficiaries for 450.

Ahead of the elections, BJP government has slashed the price of LPG cylinders to 450 under Ujjwala and Ladli Behen Yojana in Madhya Pradesh

Ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections, state government has announced to provide LPG cylinders at a subsidised rate of 450 under the Ujjwala Yojana and Ladli Behna Yojana.

The sale of LPG cylinders under the subsidised rate will begin on September 1. The BJP-ruled state government will bear the remaining cost of the gas cylinders from September 1. To avail the benefit of the subsidy, the gas connection holders need to procure a gas cylinder at the market price. Later, the remaining amount of the subsidy will be transferred on the bank account of the gas connection holders.

"Eligible consumers will need to purchase refills from the oil company at the market rate. Any reduction in the subsidy provided by the government of India and the market rate determined by the state government will be transferred to the bank accounts of eligible consumers," stated the government order.

The order also made it clear that the state subsidy will be adjusted accordingly in case of any further fluctuation of price rate. The registration under the Ujjwala Yojana scheme can be done under Ladli Behena Yojana portal.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 14 Sep 2023, 05:57 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.