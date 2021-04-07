OPEN APP
Madhya Pradesh govt announces night curfew amid Covid spike. Check details

The Madhya Pradesh government today decided to impose night curfew in the urban areas of the state.

At a high level meeting that took place at CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence, the state government took several decision's to stop the number of rising covid-19 cases in the state.

Here are the major decisions that were taken at a high-level meeting at CM's residence:

  • Night curfew will be clamped in all the urban areas of the state till further orders from 10 pm to 6 am every night from April 8.
  • In the urban areas of all districts of the state, there will be a lockdown on every Sunday till further orders.
  • The state government decided to impose complete lockdown in the entire Chhindwara district for the next seven days beginning from 8 pm on Thursday.
  • In view of increasing cases of COVID-19, all the government offices of the state will be open 5 days a week (Monday to Friday), from 10 am to 6 pm for the next 3 months.
  • The government offices will remain closed on Saturday-Sunday.
  • There will be a complete lockdown for the next 2 days from 8 pm tonight (Wednesday) in Shajapur city

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh today reported 4,043 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally of infections to 3,18,014 while 13 fatalities pushed the toll to 4,086, the state health department said.

A total of 2,126 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 2,87,869, the department said.

With 866 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 74,895 while that of Bhopal rose to 55,255 with the addition of 618 cases.

Indore reported four deaths taking the toll in the district to 981 while fatalities in Bhopal rose 641 with one more fatality.

Indore is now left with 6,281 active cases while Bhopal has 4,681 such cases.

Since March 31, Madhya Pradesh recorded 22,503 fresh COVID-19 cases including 100 fatalities.

With 33,419 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh so far has crossed 65.95 lakh.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper

