Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday said that it has approved a 404 km highway. The highway will connect the state with Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra said, as reported by news agency ANI, Madhya Pradesh Cabinet today approved 404-km highway, Atal Pragati Path which will connect Rajasthan, MP and UP. The 313 kms of this highway will pass through Sheopur, Morena and Bhind and will be developed by NHAI.

