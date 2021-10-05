Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Madhya Pradesh govt approves 404-km highway; will connect Rajasthan and UP

Madhya Pradesh govt approves 404-km highway; will connect Rajasthan and UP

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet today approved 404-km highway
1 min read . 09:59 PM IST Livemint

  • The 313 kms of this highway will pass through Sheopur, Morena and Bhind and will be developed by NHAI

Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday said that it has approved a 404 km highway. The highway will connect the state with Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. 

Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra said, as reported by news agency ANI, Madhya Pradesh Cabinet today approved 404-km highway, Atal Pragati Path which will connect Rajasthan, MP and UP. The 313 kms of this highway will pass through Sheopur, Morena and Bhind and will be developed by NHAI.  

