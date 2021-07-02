The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday decided to relax night curfew hours in the urban areas as the coronavirus situation continues to improve. As per the new guidelines, the curfew timings will be relaxed by an hour. It would remain in force between 11 pm to 6 am.

The night curfew, which was imposed during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, from 10 pm to 6 am, has now been eased by an hour, from 11 pm to 6 am, the state's additional chief secretary (home) Dr Rajesh Rajora said.

The revised order will come into effect immediately in all urban areas of the state, he said.

Sunday Lockdown Withdrawn

Last week, Madhya Pradesh government withdrew the Sunday lockdown in the state. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said that the covid-19 situation is under control in the state and not even one positive case was reported in 35 districts.

He had also added those who have to open their shops and continue with economic activities can do that following COVID protocol.

Schools to remain closed

Chouhan also notified that schools in the state will not reopen from 1st July due to Covid situation.

Schools were scheduled to open from July after summer vacations. Now, they will be opened at a later date after consultation with the Centre, other states and experts, the Chief Minister had said.

"Schools will not reopen in the state from July 1. Studies will continue through online platforms and TV broadcasts. The decision on opening schools will be taken after discussing with the Centre, other states and experts," the chief minister was quoted as saying by PTI.

COVID-19 update in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh on Friday recorded 43 COVID-19 cases and eight deaths, raising the tally to 7,89,887 and the toll to 8,989, an official said.

He said 54 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery count in MP to 7,80,384, leaving the state with 514 active cases, including 106 and 104 in Bhopal and Indore respectively.

"Indore added 12 cases to its tally, which now stands at 1,52,858, while Bhopal's count increased by six to touch 1,23,144. The death toll in Indore and Bhopal remained unchanged at 1,391 and 972. Of 52 districts in the state, 35 districts did not record a single new case in the last 24 hours," the official said.





