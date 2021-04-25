OPEN APP
Madhya Pradesh govt extends 'corona curfew' in Bhopal for third time amid Covid-19 surge

The district administration of Bhopal has decided to extend the 'corona curfew' till 3 May as it is witnessing a rise in covid-19 cases. Earlier the curfew was set to end tomorrow at 6 am. The 'corona curfew' imposed in Bhopal of Madhya Pradesh to tackle the surge in COVID-19 cases has been extended till May 3, an official said today.

It has been extended in Bhopal and Berasia town of the district till 6 am on May 3, order by Collector Avinash Lavaniya said.

A week-long 'corona curfew' was first imposed in Bhopal city from 9 pm on April 12 to curb the rising cases of COVID-19. It was further extended for another week from April 19 to April 26.It has now been extended for one more week.

Essential services will be exempted from the corona curfew and people arriving in the city or leaving by rail, bus etc will not be inconvenienced, officials said.

The caseload in Bhopal rose to 78,934 after 1,776 people were detected with the infection. Bhopal's toll rose by 10 in the last 24 hours and is now 707,".

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said the 'corona curfew' imposed in the state had stabilised coronavirus positivity rates.

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reported 12,918 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 4,85,703, including 5,041 deaths.

He said the need now was to identify more areas with a high infection rate at the district level.

"The positive effect of janata corona curfew is visible in the state. The positivity rate of the pandemic has been stabilised. There is a need to identify more areas with high infection rate at the district level," Chouhan said at a meeting of a core group formed to tackle the coronavirus situation in the state.

He said his government was developing a mechanism to control infection at the micro-level by declaring containment zones.

A total of 11,000 people had recovered from the infection during the day, he said, adding that ensuring supply of liquid medical oxygen as per demand amid a surge in cases was his government's top priority.

