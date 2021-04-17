Madhya Pradesh govt extends 'corona curfew' in Bhopal, other areas. Details here

Owing to the rising number of COVID cases in Madhya Pradesh , the state government on Saturday extended the corona curfew in Bhopal and other districts, including Indore and Berasia.

The Bhopal district collector extended the corona curfew in the area till April 26, an official said on Saturday. A corona curfew was imposed in the city on April 13, which was scheduled to end on April 19. However, this has been extended till April 26 to contain the sudden surge in the number of infections. Bhopal on Saturday recorded 1,669 COVID-19 cases, taking the toll here to 66,891.

"The corona curfew has been extended in Bhopal and Berasia till 6 am on April 26, "an order by Collector Avinash Lavaniya said. Essential services will be exempted from the corona curfew and people arriving in the city or leaving by rail, bus etc. will not be inconvenienced, officials said.

Meanwhile, Indore District collector Manish Singh in an order said the "corona curfew" in the limits of the urban bodies' in the district has been extended till April 23 due to the high rate of infection. The partial lockdown has been in effect in the district since April 12.

As per the orders, people will be allowed to buy everyday essentials during the lockdown. Despite the provision of 7,000 beds in local hospitals, the district is falling short of providing beds to COVID-19, the order stated.

Indore has recorded 87,625 COVID-19 cases, including 1,040 casualties so far. The district currently has 9,848 active cases.

Earlier this month, Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel had said that 'janata curfew' (voluntary shutdown) would be very effective in preventing the spread of coronavirus, a PTI report said.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday directed all district collectors to quarantine people returning from Kumbh Mela being held in Uttarakhand's Haridwar, a PTI report said. The government said that all returnees will have to inform the district collector about their arrival.

Over the last five days, a total of 2167 people were found positive for coronavirus in Haridwar -- the place where the month-long Kumbh is going on. According to the Uttarakhand State Control Room, there were 254 COVID-19 positive cases on April 10, 386 on April 11, 408 on April 12, 594 on April 13 and 525 on April 14. Meanwhile, officials have said that despite a record surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, the Kumbh will continue till April 30.

(With inputs from agencies)

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.