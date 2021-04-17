OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Madhya Pradesh govt extends 'corona curfew' in Bhopal, other areas. Details here

Madhya Pradesh govt extends 'corona curfew' in Bhopal, other areas. Details here

The highest number of positive cases was recorded in Indore (584) followed by 398 in Bhopal and 109 in Jabalpur. (HT PHOTO.) (HT_PRINT)Premium
The highest number of positive cases was recorded in Indore (584) followed by 398 in Bhopal and 109 in Jabalpur. (HT PHOTO.) (HT_PRINT)
 2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2021, 09:18 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The Bhopal district collector extended the corona curfew in the area till April 26, an official said on Saturday
  • Meanwhile, Indore district collector also confirmed that the corona curfew has been extended till April 23

Owing to the rising number of COVID cases in Madhya Pradesh, the state government on Saturday extended the corona curfew in Bhopal and other districts, including Indore and Berasia.

The Bhopal district collector extended the corona curfew in the area till April 26, an official said on Saturday. A corona curfew was imposed in the city on April 13, which was scheduled to end on April 19. However, this has been extended till April 26 to contain the sudden surge in the number of infections. Bhopal on Saturday recorded 1,669 COVID-19 cases, taking the toll here to 66,891.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"The corona curfew has been extended in Bhopal and Berasia till 6 am on April 26, "an order by Collector Avinash Lavaniya said. Essential services will be exempted from the corona curfew and people arriving in the city or leaving by rail, bus etc. will not be inconvenienced, officials said.

Meanwhile, Indore District collector Manish Singh in an order said the "corona curfew" in the limits of the urban bodies' in the district has been extended till April 23 due to the high rate of infection. The partial lockdown has been in effect in the district since April 12.

As per the orders, people will be allowed to buy everyday essentials during the lockdown. Despite the provision of 7,000 beds in local hospitals, the district is falling short of providing beds to COVID-19, the order stated.

Indore has recorded 87,625 COVID-19 cases, including 1,040 casualties so far. The district currently has 9,848 active cases.

Earlier this month, Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel had said that 'janata curfew' (voluntary shutdown) would be very effective in preventing the spread of coronavirus, a PTI report said.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday directed all district collectors to quarantine people returning from Kumbh Mela being held in Uttarakhand's Haridwar, a PTI report said. The government said that all returnees will have to inform the district collector about their arrival.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Jaipur, India: Women labourers seen in a closed Tripoliya market on the first day of a Weekend Curfew, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India on Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo by Himanshu Vyas/ Hindustan Times)Premium Premium

Rajasthan's Covid tally surpasses 4 lakh with record 9,046 new cases

1 min read . 09:14 PM IST
Priyanka GandhiPremium Premium

UP govt must take concrete steps amid COVID surge: Priyanka Gandhi

2 min read . 09:14 PM IST
Haridwar: Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar, Wednesday, Premium Premium

Madhya Pradesh to quarantine returnees from Kumbh Mela

1 min read . 08:42 PM IST
Mumbai reports 8,834 new COVID cases, 1,169 buildings sealedPremium Premium

Mumbai reports 8,834 new COVID cases, 1,169 buildings sealed

1 min read . 08:32 PM IST

Over the last five days, a total of 2167 people were found positive for coronavirus in Haridwar -- the place where the month-long Kumbh is going on. According to the Uttarakhand State Control Room, there were 254 COVID-19 positive cases on April 10, 386 on April 11, 408 on April 12, 594 on April 13 and 525 on April 14. Meanwhile, officials have said that despite a record surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, the Kumbh will continue till April 30.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout