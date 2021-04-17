Madhya Pradesh govt extends 'corona curfew' in Bhopal, other areas. Details here

Over the last five days, a total of 2167 people were found positive for coronavirus in Haridwar -- the place where the month-long Kumbh is going on. According to the Uttarakhand State Control Room, there were 254 COVID-19 positive cases on April 10, 386 on April 11, 408 on April 12, 594 on April 13 and 525 on April 14. Meanwhile, officials have said that despite a record surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, the Kumbh will continue till April 30.