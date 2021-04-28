Madhya Pradesh govt extends 'Corona curfew' till 7 May amid Covid-19 surge

At present, 'corona curfew' is underway in several districts of the state, including Bhopal, Indore and other prominent cities, till May 3
The coronavirus spread in some districts, including Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Ujjain, is worrying and the chief minister himself is monitoring the situation at these places, an official said
Bhopal:The Madhya Pradesh government extended the 'corona curfew' in the state till May 7 to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission, a minister said on Wednesday.
At present, 'corona curfew' is underway in several districts of the state, including Bhopal, Indore and other prominent cities, till May 3.