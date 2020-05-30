Madhya Pradesh govt extends lockdown till 15 June

NEW DELHI : A day before the fourth phase of lockdown ends, Madhya Pradesh has become the first state to extend lockdown by 15 days. The decision was announced on Saturday by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"We will be extending the lockdown till June 15 to fight COVID19," said chief minister Chouhan while announcing the decision.

The decision taken by the Madhya Pradesh government is crucial because the state has unilaterally taken the decision even before the union government has issued guidelines for social distancing and lockdown starting 1 June.

With the extension in the state till 15 June, by the end of it Madhya Pradesh would have been over 80 days long. In the past, states have shown unanimity over the extension of the lockdown but with allowing more economic activity and relaxations. In the past non-BJP ruled states like Punjab and Odisha took a lead in extending the lockdown in their respective states.

As the fourth phase of national lockdown is scheduled to end on Sunday, all eyes are now on what the union home ministry announces in terms of fresh guidelines. In the run up to the conclusion of fourth phase of lockdown, cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba took a meeting on Thursday with chief secretaries of various states. The meeting took stock of the situation in 13 cities, considered the worst affected by the coronavirus outbreak with about 70% of the positive cases in the country.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via