Madhya Pradesh govt extends lockdown till 15 June

As the fourth phase of national lockdown is scheduled to end on Sunday, all eyes are now on what the union home ministry announces in terms of fresh guidelines. In the run up to the conclusion of fourth phase of lockdown, cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba took a meeting on Thursday with chief secretaries of various states. The meeting took stock of the situation in 13 cities, considered the worst affected by the coronavirus outbreak with about 70% of the positive cases in the country.