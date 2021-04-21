OPEN APP
Madhya Pradesh govt issues directive on office attendance amid covid surge

Due to the covid spike in the state, the Madhya Pradesh govt on Tuesday directed the Central government offices, that are not providing essential services, to run with a capacity of 10% employees. The government has also directed private offices to also run with 10 per cent capacity.

No restrictions for essential services

The order stated that only 10 per cent of employees will attend office, except in units engaged in essential services like water and electricity supply, fire brigade, police, health, etc, while the remaining employees will work from home.

BPO firms to remain exempted

In the private sector, this rule would apply to all establishments, except IT, mobile phone and BPO firms. An order issued by the state government also directed that only two passengers could travel in an autorickshaw, taxi or private vehicle, with masks being mandatory for all occupants.

No gatherings allowed

The order completely bans social, political, sports, entertainment, public and religious programmes, and has laid down that vegetable markets operate at a localised level instead of a centralised one.

Supply chain to run smooth

The order said it should be ensured that wholesale grocery agents continue to supply products to retailers. The objective of these directives is to break the chain of the COVID-19 infection, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Rajesh Rajora said.

Meanwhile, the state reported 12,727 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the overall tally to 4,33,704.

The COVID-19 situation in India continues to deteriorate amid the second wave of coronavirus infections. For the past few days, the country has been reporting in excess of two lakh coronavirus infections and over 1,000 related deaths on a daily basis.

