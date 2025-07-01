Madhya Pradesh govt to recognise organ donors with guard of honour during last rites: CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday announced that the state government has planned to provide a guard of honour during the last rites of those who donate their bodies or organs. The family members of these donors will be honoured on Republic Day or Independence Day.

In a post on the social media platform X, CM Yadav shared a statement of the state government and said, “Giving the gift of life after death...is not just charity, it is immortality. The Madhya Pradesh government has resolved that the great people who donate their body or heart, liver and kidney will be given a final farewell by giving them a guard of honour and their family members will be honoured publicly on 26 January or 15 August.”

After CM Yadav's announcement, the General Administration Department of the state government asked the Commissioners, District Magistrates, Police Commissioners, and Superintendents of Police of all divisions to comply with the instructions, reported PTI.

Other key announcements In a separate post on X, Madhya Pradesh CM announced that several decisions were taken during a meeting of the Council of Ministers with the aim to promote public welfare and boost the development of the state. In each assembly constituency, Vrindavan villages will be developed as model villages.

The key decisions declared by CM Mohan Yadav are —