Madhya Pradesh govt to reduce import duty on wine, beer. Read here

‘The GoM has directed to prepare a proposal to reduce the import duty on beer from ₹30 per bulk liter to ₹20 and on wine from ₹10 per proof liter to ₹5 per proof liter’, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday said
The Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday announced that a group of ministers (GoM) in the state government have agreed on the reduction of the import duty on beer and wine in the state.
"After agreeing to reduce the import duty on beer, GoM has decided that a proposal will be prepared and sent to the cabinet," Mishra said in a press statement. The decision was taken in a meeting under the leadership of Mishra.
"According to the agreement agreed on Tuesday, GoM has directed to prepare a proposal to reduce the import duty on beer from ₹30 per bulk liter to ₹20 and on wine from ₹10 per proof liter to ₹5 per proof liter," he added.
Madhya Pradesh Excise Minister Jagdish Deora and Urban Administration and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh were present at the meeting.
Meanwhile, in an unrelated development, BJP National President JP Nadda will visit Madhya Pradesh from June 1 to 3 where he will hold a meeting with state party leaders. According to sources, Nadda will reach Bhopal on June 1 and will be in Jabalpur on June 2.
He will be meeting with state BJP state working committee (SWC) members and party workers in Bhopal on June 1 and on June 2, he will be attending a 'youth connect' program organized by BJP Yuva Morcha in Jabalpur. On June 3, Nadda will leave for Delhi from Jabalpur, the sources said.
As per the sources, Nadda will hold a meeting with BJP MLA-MP and state office bearers along with district presidents. He will review the works of the ministers of the state government. During the meeting, Nadda will give mantras to the party leader for the preparations for the assembly elections to be held in 2023.
