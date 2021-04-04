Madhya Pradesh govt to restrict movement from Chhattisgarh amid Covid-19 surge

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Madhya Pradesh will restrict movement for people coming from Chattisgarh to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the state, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said. He also said that a lockdown will be imposed in isolated areas whenever required, according to news agency PTI.

He said that the areas bordering Maharashtra have already been sealed and patience is needed to control the pandemic.

"I will go out with a loudspeaker on my vehicle at 6 pm on Monday and appeal to people to maintain physical distance and wear masks," the chief minister said.

The state government has placed urban areas of Chhindwara district and Ratlam city under lockdown, while it had come into force in Betul district and parts of Khargone from Friday night to prevent the spread of coronavirus, officials said.

The lockdown in Chhindwara's urban areas and Ratlam city came into force from 10 pm on Thursday, which will continue till 6 am on April 5, they said.

The entire Betul district has beplaced under lockdown from 10 pm on Friday and urban areas of Khargone district from 8 pm. The curbs there will continue till 6 am on April 5, the officials said.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh has registered a total 2,777 new covid-19 cases, as of Friday. The state has also registered 16 deaths and around 1,482 people have either been cured or discharged from health facilities in one day.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}