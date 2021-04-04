Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Madhya Pradesh govt to restrict movement from Chhattisgarh amid Covid-19 surge

Madhya Pradesh govt to restrict movement from Chhattisgarh amid Covid-19 surge

Premium
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
1 min read . 04:30 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also said that a lockdown will be imposed in isolated areas of the state whenever required
  • He said that the areas bordering Maharashtra have already been sealed and patience is needed to control the pandemic

Madhya Pradesh will restrict movement for people coming from Chattisgarh to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the state, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said. He also said that a lockdown will be imposed in isolated areas whenever required, according to news agency PTI.

Madhya Pradesh will restrict movement for people coming from Chattisgarh to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the state, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said. He also said that a lockdown will be imposed in isolated areas whenever required, according to news agency PTI.

"There will now be restrictions on movement from Chhattisgarh. Those who need to come for necessary and unavoidable work will be allowed on humanitarian grounds and transportation of goods will continue," Chouhan said.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"There will now be restrictions on movement from Chhattisgarh. Those who need to come for necessary and unavoidable work will be allowed on humanitarian grounds and transportation of goods will continue," Chouhan said.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

He said that the areas bordering Maharashtra have already been sealed and patience is needed to control the pandemic.

"I will go out with a loudspeaker on my vehicle at 6 pm on Monday and appeal to people to maintain physical distance and wear masks," the chief minister said.

The state government has placed urban areas of Chhindwara district and Ratlam city under lockdown, while it had come into force in Betul district and parts of Khargone from Friday night to prevent the spread of coronavirus, officials said.

The lockdown in Chhindwara's urban areas and Ratlam city came into force from 10 pm on Thursday, which will continue till 6 am on April 5, they said.

The entire Betul district has beplaced under lockdown from 10 pm on Friday and urban areas of Khargone district from 8 pm. The curbs there will continue till 6 am on April 5, the officials said.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh has registered a total 2,777 new covid-19 cases, as of Friday. The state has also registered 16 deaths and around 1,482 people have either been cured or discharged from health facilities in one day.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.