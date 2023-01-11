Madhya Pradesh has emerged as ideal investment destination: Goyal

Goyal said Madhya Pradesh has ample land, infrastructure, skilled resources and offers massive opportunities in agriculture, food processing, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, tourism, textiles, renewable energy
NEW DELHI: Union minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that Madhya Pradesh was an ideal investment destination and called upon investors from across the world to become partners in the progress and growth of the state. He was addressing Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 virtually.
Speaking about the numerous investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh, Goyal said the state has ample land, infrastructure, skilled resources and offers massive opportunities in agriculture, food processing, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, tourism, textiles, renewable energy.
Goyal noted that the Madhya Pradesh’s gross state domestic produc grew by nearly 20% last year.
Lauding Madhya Pradesh for making rapid strides in good governance, Goyal said this reflects the impact of the double engine government which is working to fulfil the PM’s vision of rapid transformation.
He expressed confidence that the Green Hydrogen Mission launched by PM Narendra Modi, combined with support of Madhya Pradesh government will help in bringing huge investments in several sectors particularly in green hydrogen and renewable energy.
Goyal said PM Modi has on many occasions emphasised that the strength of India lies in its states and if India has to move forward it is very important for states to move forward.
In his remarks, Goyal pointed out that a focussed approach to infrastructure development, which in turn creates a strong foundation of economic development, has always been the cornerstone of a developed economy. He added that Madhya Pradesh has also been a part of this journey to promote infrastructure on a very big scale.
The minister concluded by saying that India clearly was the bright spot in the world today, and hoped that Madhya Pradesh will lead from the front and continue to participate in the nation’s efforts to make India a developed nation in the next 25 years.
