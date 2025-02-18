Madhya Pradesh HC grants 5-year age relaxation for EWS candidates in teacher recruitment exam

A division bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has said that economically weaker section (EWS) candidates appearing for the recruitment exam for primary and middle school teachers will be entitled to a 5-year age relaxation.

Following the HC’s interim order, candidates from the EWS category can apply for the recruitment exam up to the age of 45 years.

The Madhya Pradesh court's decision came in response to a petition filed by Pushpendra Dwivedi and others.

The petition said that Sections 7.1 and 7.2 of the rule book for the Teachers Recruitment Exam 2024 described EWS as a reserved category.

Advertisement

However, Section 6.2 provided a 5-year relaxation in the maximum age of candidates in reserved classes, but EWS candidates were excluded.

The petition said that this violates Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution.

It contended that when candidates of other reserved categories received age relaxation, EWS candidates should also be entitled to it.

The court will hear the case further two weeks later.

MP HC allows govt to conduct trial run for Union Carbide waste management Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has granted the state government permission to conduct a trial run to manage Union Carbide's hazardous waste.

Advertisement

Advocate General Prashant Singh told ANI that the state government had submitted a compliance affidavit to the court on Tuesday.

“We are strictly adhering to the High Court's directions and will proceed with the disposal of the waste while ensuring public safety at all times,” said Singh.

As per the High Court's order, the trial run will be conducted in three phases: the first phase will take place on February 27, followed by the second phase on March 4, and the third phase thereafter.

Advertisement

The results of all three trials will be sent to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for evaluation.