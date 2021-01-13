OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Madhya Pradesh hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 20
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (ANI Photo )
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (ANI Photo )

Madhya Pradesh hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 20

1 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2021, 11:18 AM IST Staff Writer

  • This was the second hooch tragedy in Madhya Pradesh in the last three months
  • An investigation in the tragedy has been ordered and four government officials, including policemen, have been suspended

At least 20 people have died after drinking what is suspected to be spurious liquor in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district. This was the second hooch tragedy in Madhya Pradesh in the last three months. In October, 14 people died after drinking spurious liquor in Ujjain.

An investigation in the tragedy has been ordered and four government officials, including policemen, have been suspended.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The White House in Washington DC.

A strong India would act as 'counterbalance' to China, says declassified WH doc

3 min read . 11:43 AM IST
File Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Survey data again casts doubt over reality of open defecation-free India

3 min read . 11:33 AM IST
The states have already started receiving the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines

COVID-19 vaccine: How many doses will you need? Is there any side effects? All you need to know

2 min read . 11:21 AM IST
**EDS: FILE PHOTO** New Delhi: In this file photo, dated May 31, 2019, is seen Union Minister Shripad Naik. Naik and his wife met with an accident in Karnataka's Uttar Kannada district on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Shripad Naik's wife has succumbed to her injuries. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_11_2021_000238A)

AIIMS panel advises to take Union minister Shripad Naik off ventilator

1 min read . 11:19 AM IST

Also Read | What's got Indians excited about Covid shot

As per preliminary reports, some residents of Manpur and Pahawali villages in Morena district consumed a white- coloured liquor on Monday night, the officer said. Later, people in some other nearby villages also fell ill after consuming suspected spurious liquor, he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan termed the incident as "tragic" and ordered the suspension of the Morena district excise officer for negligence. He said stern action will be taken against the guilty.

"The Morena incident is very unfortunate and tragic. The investigation of the case is going on. The District Excise Officer has been suspended for prima facie negligence.

"As soon as the remaining facts of the investigation come out, whoever is found guilty will not be spared. We will take drastic action," Chouhan said in a tweet.


In Bhopal, Home Minister Narottam Mishra said a police officer has been suspended following the incident.

"The incident of deaths caused by drinking poisonous liquor in Morena is very sad and painful. The in-charge of the police station concerned has been suspended.


"A separate team is also being sent for investigation," Mishra said in a tweet.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout