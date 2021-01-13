Madhya Pradesh hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 20

At least 20 people have died after drinking what is suspected to be spurious liquor in Madhya Pradesh 's Morena district. This was the second hooch tragedy in Madhya Pradesh in the last three months. In October, 14 people died after drinking spurious liquor in Ujjain.

An investigation in the tragedy has been ordered and four government officials, including policemen, have been suspended.

As per preliminary reports, some residents of Manpur and Pahawali villages in Morena district consumed a white- coloured liquor on Monday night, the officer said. Later, people in some other nearby villages also fell ill after consuming suspected spurious liquor, he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan termed the incident as "tragic" and ordered the suspension of the Morena district excise officer for negligence. He said stern action will be taken against the guilty.

"The Morena incident is very unfortunate and tragic. The investigation of the case is going on. The District Excise Officer has been suspended for prima facie negligence.

"As soon as the remaining facts of the investigation come out, whoever is found guilty will not be spared. We will take drastic action," Chouhan said in a tweet.

मुरैना की बहुत दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण और दुखदायी घटना है। मामले की जांच जारी है, लेकिन प्रथम दृष्टया सुपरविजन में लापरवाही करने पर डिस्ट्रिक्ट एक्साइज अफसर को सस्पेंड किया गया है।



जांच के बाकी तथ्य जैसे ही आयेंगे, जो भी दोषी होंगे, वो छोड़े नहीं जायेंगे। हम कठोर कार्रवाई करेंगे। pic.twitter.com/8rynMs0ovi — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) January 12, 2021





In Bhopal, Home Minister Narottam Mishra said a police officer has been suspended following the incident.

"The incident of deaths caused by drinking poisonous liquor in Morena is very sad and painful. The in-charge of the police station concerned has been suspended.





"A separate team is also being sent for investigation," Mishra said in a tweet.

