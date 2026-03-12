Madhya Pradesh horror - Four minors found dead in a well in Sagar, mother discovered hanging

Four minors aged between five months and seven years were found dead in a well on Thursday, while their mother who is suspected to have thrown them into the water body, was found hanging at her home in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, police said on Thursday.

Advertisement

Prima facie it appears that the woman, Savita Lodhi (30), threw her four daughters into the well and later hanged herself at her house in Khamaria village, about 50km from the district headquarters, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Lalit Kashyap said, reported news agency PTI.

How did the incident come to light? The woman, aged 28-years-old, used to live with her father-in-law and her younger sister.

According to a report by HT, the family had gone to sleep after dinner on Wednesday night (11 March). The next morning, the woman’s father-in-law noticed that she and the children were missing. At first, the family assumed they had gone somewhere nearby, but when they did not return by the afternoon, he alerted the villagers.

Advertisement

Later, the minors were discovered in the well, while the 28-year-old was found hanging.

Upon receiving information about the incident, which created panic in the village, personnel from the Kesli police station reached the spot and began an investigation, reported news wire PTI.

The reason behind the suicide-murders was not yet known, according to police.

Bodies recovered from well The sisters, aged between five months and seven years, drowned in the well located in an agriculture field belonging to a local farmer. Police said that three of the bodies have been fished out so far with the help of villagers.

Police are questioning family members of the deceased and local residents to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident, the CSP said.

Advertisement

‘Woman gave birth to four daughters’ Authorities are waiting for the husband, who works as a bus helper in Jabalpur, to arrive.

Villagers told the police that the couple had been married for about 10 years and had hoped for a son. However, the woman gave birth to four daughters, and after the birth of the youngest child, her husband reportedly stopped returning home, reported Hindustan Times.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer