Madhya Pradesh horror: Indore picnic turns nightmarish as 7 men attack Army officers, beat and rape their friend

  • In Madhya Pradesh's Indore, a picnic for two Indian Army officers and their friends turned tragic when they were assaulted, and unidentified men raped one woman. Six suspects have been identified in connection with the attack.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published12 Sep 2024, 09:38 AM IST
In Madhya Pradesh's Indore district two Indian Army officers were assaulted while and one of their two female companions was raped by unidentified men.
In Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district two Indian Army officers were assaulted while and one of their two female companions was raped by unidentified men.(Photo: Getty images)

Madhya Pradesh news: A get-together of friends for a picnic turned out to be tragic in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district after two Indian Army officers were assaulted and one of their two female companions was raped by unidentified men, PTI reported, citing the police.

The two officers, aged 23 and 24, had gone out for a picnic on Tuesday along with two female friends. According to Badgonda police station in-charge Lokendra Singh Hirore, the Indian Army officers were undergoing a Young Officers (YO) course at the Infantry School in Mhow cantonment town. The assailants held the woman officer and her companion in the car hostage at gunpoint, The Times of India reported, citing the complaint filed by one of the officers.

Also Read | IMD issues ‘red alert’ for heavy showers in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Madhy

The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday. Seven unidentified men reportedly arrived near the picnic spot on Mhow-Mandleshwar road at around 2 am. They “started beating up one of the officers sitting in a car and also the women”, ANI quoted Lokendra Singh Hirore as saying.

Also Read | Kolkata rape-murder case: ED searches house of RG Kar ex-principal

The second officer and her friend were on a hilltop when they heard the cries. They rushed to the spot and informed their seniors about the incident. Police were informed about the incident and promptly arrived at the site where the pair was attacked. However, the miscreants fled the spot before the police could get hold of them. The police officer further informed that all four victims were taken to Mhow Civil Hospital for medical examination at around 6.30 am. Doctors reported sexual assault of one of the women and signs of injuries on the officers' bodies.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka express anguish over Ujjain rape case

Indore Rural SP Hitika Vasal said that a case was registered under sections 70 (gangrape), 310-2 (dacoity), 308-2 (extortion) and 115-2 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and under sections of the Arms Act. He further informed that personnel from four police stations fanned out and launched a manhunt.

Six of the seven suspects, who demanded a ransom of 10 lakh, have been identified. “We arrested two men. Hitika Vasal added, “One of them has a case of loot registered against him in 2016,” reported The Indian Express.

(With agency inputs)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Sep 2024, 09:38 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaMadhya Pradesh horror: Indore picnic turns nightmarish as 7 men attack Army officers, beat and rape their friend

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    149.70
    10:42 AM | 12 SEP 2024
    1.55 (1.05%)

    Bharat Electronics

    289.60
    10:42 AM | 12 SEP 2024
    1.55 (0.54%)

    Tata Motors

    974.40
    10:42 AM | 12 SEP 2024
    -1.6 (-0.16%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    172.00
    10:42 AM | 12 SEP 2024
    2.25 (1.33%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Kaynes Technology India

    4,912.55
    10:35 AM | 12 SEP 2024
    252.75 (5.42%)

    Max Healthcare Institute

    918.85
    10:35 AM | 12 SEP 2024
    41.3 (4.71%)

    Engineers India

    219.00
    10:35 AM | 12 SEP 2024
    9.4 (4.48%)

    Aurobindo Pharma

    1,572.85
    10:35 AM | 12 SEP 2024
    65.65 (4.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,200.00380.00
      Chennai
      72,220.00400.00
      Delhi
      72,890.00-1,030.00
      Kolkata
      74,510.001,440.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue