In a horrific incident, a 22-year-old orchestra dancer was allegedly gangraped by six men on Friday in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli area, Hindustan Times quoted police as saying.

According to the details, on Wednesday night, an orchestra team of eight people, including four women, was returning from a function in Shitul village on four bikes. The accused, who were also on two-wheelers, stopped the fourth bike, on which the survivor and another man were riding.

“A 22-year-old woman was returning with her friend after a dancing programme in Shitul village when six men on four bikes stopped them. They beat up the companion and dragged the woman into the forest before gangraping her on Wednesday night near the Rajmilan intersection under the jurisdiction of Mada police station,” HT quoted Singrauli superintendent of police Manish Khatri, as saying.

The accused allegedly fled with the woman’s phone.

Following this, the man took his other team members and informed the Mada police station. By the time police reached the spot, the victim escaped from the spot and contacted her sister, who was also part of the orchestra.

Later the victim told the police that the accused – present during the programme – had made comments about the girls dancing on stage, after which they began following them.

An FIR was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The girl’s companions alleged that the police were informed immediately, but instead of searching for the woman, the police took them to the Bhadaura outpost. “Police personnel were accusing us and beating us, saying that we had done something wrong with the woman,” the man added.

“We are interrogating the accused and also probing in connection to allegations made against police,” SP Khatri said.

