Madhya Pradesh hospital sees 49 black fungus deaths in 40 days

"We have performed 580 surgeries in the last 40 days. Currently, there are 282 black fungus patients in MYH. Four of them have COVID-19 as well, while 241 got the ailment after recovering from COVID-19. There are 37 black fungus patients who have no record of COVID-19. However, we believe they may have had the coronavirus infection but it may have been totally asymptomatic," Dixit informed.

