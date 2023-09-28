Madhya Pradesh News: ‘The girl was in a horrifying state’, said the Ujjain priest who rescued a 12-year-old rape survivor. Rahul Sharma, who is associated with an ashram on Badnagar road in the state near Ujjain, spotted the girl on Monday morning. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an interview with NDTV, the priest said, “I was leaving the ashram for some work on Monday at around 9.30 am when I saw the girl. She was half-naked, and bleeding near the gates. She could not even speak. Her eyes were swollen. I gave her my clothes and dialed 100."

“Unfortunately, I could not reach the cops. Then I contacted the Mahakal police station and informed them about the situation here. In about 20 minutes, the police officials reached the spot," the priest told the news outlet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She was not in the condition to speak, the priest said, adding that, “We asked her name. But we were not able to understand her properly. She was very scared. We told her that she is safe. We asked her to provide her contact details so that we can get in touch with her family."

“The girl was able to trust me. We waited for the cops to reach there. She tried to hide behind me whenever someone else tried to approach her. After a few minutes, the cops arrived and took her with them," Sharma told NDTV.

A 12-year-old girl was caught on a CCTV camera going door-to-door seeking help in a semi-naked state as she bled from her private parts. On camera, the girl is seen asking for help from a man, standing outside his house, as he makes hand movements to turn her away. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The girl walked on to find aid. These scenes unfolded in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh which has triggered outrage across the country and political circles.

The girl, who is said to be mentally challenged and barely covered, was allegedly raped and dumped near an ashram. She sought help until she reached an ashram where a priest reportedly covered her in a towel and took her to the nearest hospital.

While it is not known where the incident took place, it happened on September 25 and the CCTV footage was captured from Badnagar road which is about 15 km from Ujjain. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The girl is now stable and her medical examination has confirmed rape; a police personnel has come forward to donate blood to her. She has also been taken to Indore for further treatment.

