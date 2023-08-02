The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Wednesday issued a ‘red alert’ for Madhya Pradesh predicting that the state is likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall on Thursday. The weather forecast, further stressed that the some places in the state are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall (more than 204.4mm rainfall) on August 3. The IMD added the East Madhya Pradesh is likely to get extremely heavy rainfall on Wednesday as well. Sounding the red alert for Madhya Pradesh, the Meteorological Department warned of localised flooding due to heavy rainfall at various places across the state. The weather office asked the people to stay away from vulnerable structures and avoid areas prone to water logging. The IMD also issued a red alert warning for Odisha and Chhattisgarh. As per the weather department, Odisha, Chhattisgarh are likely to face isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls on Wednesday and Thursday. The IMD tweeted, “Prepare for Intense Rainfall! On 2nd August, Odisha is expected to receive Heavy to Very Heavy rainfall, with the possibility of Extremely Heavy downpour exceeding 204.4 mm. Stay safe!"

According to the weather report, Odisha received an average rainfall of 83.8 mm over the last 24 hours with the highest at 390.6 mm recorded in Boudh block. At least four blocks received rainfall of more than 300 mm, 17 experienced over 200 mm and 68 recorded between 100 and 200 mm of rain, the officials said.

The IMD issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) in Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Bolngir, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar, and Boudh.

Heavy rain triggered by a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal inundated several low-lying areas in Odisha, prompting the authorities to announce temporary closure of educational institutions in more than 12 districts, news agency PTI reported.