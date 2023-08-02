The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Wednesday issued a ‘red alert’ for Madhya Pradesh predicting that the state is likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall on Thursday. The weather forecast, further stressed that the some places in the state are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall (more than 204.4mm rainfall) on August 3. The IMD added the East Madhya Pradesh is likely to get extremely heavy rainfall on Wednesday as well.

