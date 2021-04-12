{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amidst massive rise in the coronavirus cases, Bhopal Crisis Management Group has decided to impose Corona Curfew in the city in contain the spread of the virus. The curfew will remain in force from April 13 to April 19, till 6 am. MP Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang said, "It means daily activities will continue. Inter-state and inter-district movement of essential services will be allowed."

Patel, who is also Uttar Pradesh governor, was addressing a meeting of all parties in MP through video- conferencing from Lucknow.

anata curfew will prove to be very effective in preventing the spread of coronavirus, she said, and asked mohalla committees in urban areas and sarpanches in rural areas to effectively implement the concept to contain the outbreak. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She also asked people to play their part by adhering to COVID-19 norms like maintaining social distancing, wearing masks and using hand sanitisers etc, as well as getting vaccinated against the infection.

The governor asked the state government to provide information about vaccination, vacant beds etc to the public through the media.

Addressing the meet, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said COVID-19 cases in the state have doubled currently when compared to the peak of the outbreak last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chouhan said 83,000 persons had registered themselves as volunteers in the state to render service in the fight to contain the pandemic, and they will assist in vaccination, providing medical facilities to patients, creating awareness about masks, and helping those in home and institutional quarantine.

