Madhya Pradesh imposes 'corona curfew' in Bhopal amid Covid spike: What's allowed, what's not

Madhya Pradesh imposes 'corona curfew' in Bhopal amid Covid spike: What's allowed, what's not

Police personnel stand guard as night curfew was imposed by the Government of Maharashtra at Dadar in Mumbai on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 07:29 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The curfew will remain in force from April 13 to April 19, till 6 am
  • Inter-state and inter-district movement of essential services will be allowed

Amidst massive rise in the coronavirus cases, Bhopal Crisis Management Group has decided to impose Corona Curfew in the city in contain the spread of the virus. The curfew will remain in force from April 13 to April 19, till 6 am. MP Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang said, "It means daily activities will continue. Inter-state and inter-district movement of essential services will be allowed."

Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday said 'janata curfew' (voluntary shutdown) would be very effective in preventing the spread of coronavirus.

Patel, who is also Uttar Pradesh governor, was addressing a meeting of all parties in MP through video- conferencing from Lucknow.

anata curfew will prove to be very effective in preventing the spread of coronavirus, she said, and asked mohalla committees in urban areas and sarpanches in rural areas to effectively implement the concept to contain the outbreak.

She also asked people to play their part by adhering to COVID-19 norms like maintaining social distancing, wearing masks and using hand sanitisers etc, as well as getting vaccinated against the infection.

The governor asked the state government to provide information about vaccination, vacant beds etc to the public through the media.

Addressing the meet, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said COVID-19 cases in the state have doubled currently when compared to the peak of the outbreak last year.

In place of lockdown, the state will opt for self- imposed "corona curfew" to effectively control the pandemic, he said.

Chouhan said 83,000 persons had registered themselves as volunteers in the state to render service in the fight to contain the pandemic, and they will assist in vaccination, providing medical facilities to patients, creating awareness about masks, and helping those in home and institutional quarantine.

