Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday announced to reimpose a slew of COVID restrictions in the state in the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases. The new curbs include a cap on guests attending marriages and funerals and schools have been directed to function at 50% capacity.

As per the new directive, the cap the number of people attending weddings is 250 and those at funerals is 50. Schools will continue to hold classes with 50% attendance of students like earlier. Moreover, no big fairs will be organised in the city.

A 6-hr night curfew has already been put in place in the state, which is effective between 11 pm to 5 am

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a virtual conference,"There is a need to be careful now to prevent the COVID-19 infection."

Chouhan directed officials to conduct at least 60,000 COVID-19 tests every day, monitor patients who are in the home isolation, and fine people found without masks at public places.

“There are several restrictions along with the night curfew in other states. There will be no other restrictions in Madhya Pradesh but the decision to limit the attendance in various functions has been taken," the chief minister said.

“We also need to be careful and focus on precautionary measures as the highest number of cases in the country are being reported from neighbouring Maharashtra," the chief minister said.

More than one lakh beds should be arranged in such centres across MP, he said. After the CM held the meeting, the state Home Department issued orders about the maximum number of people allowed to attend marriages and funerals and regarding masks, social distancing and other protocols.

