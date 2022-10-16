In a first, Amit Shah launches Hindi version of MBBS books in Bhopal. Read here

The Madhya Pradesh government has started an ambitious project wherein now medical students can opt for studying MBBS in Hindi, instead of English, as is the norm for the rest of the country. On Sunday, at an event in state capital Bhopal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the Hindi version of three subjects.
The Madhya Pradesh government has started an ambitious project wherein now medical students can opt for studying MBBS in Hindi, instead of English, as is the norm for the rest of the country. On Sunday, at an event in state capital Bhopal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the Hindi version of three subjects.
The Hindi version of medical biochemistry, anatomy and medical physiology subject textbooks were released by Amit Shah. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state medical education minister Vishwas Sarang were also present at the event.
The Hindi version of medical biochemistry, anatomy and medical physiology subject textbooks were released by Amit Shah. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state medical education minister Vishwas Sarang were also present at the event.
"Today Amit Shah has brought a new dawn in the lives of children of the poor, who could get admission to medical colleges but were caught in the web of English and many times could not pass exams and left their studies," CM Chouhan said.
"Today Amit Shah has brought a new dawn in the lives of children of the poor, who could get admission to medical colleges but were caught in the web of English and many times could not pass exams and left their studies," CM Chouhan said.
Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to start the MBBS course in Hindi, state Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang said on the occasion.
Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to start the MBBS course in Hindi, state Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang said on the occasion.
A team of 97 experts have been working on the preparation of books for the last 232 days at Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal. They have been translating the book from English to Hindi.
A team of 97 experts have been working on the preparation of books for the last 232 days at Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal. They have been translating the book from English to Hindi.
Madhya Pradesh medical education minister Vishwas Sarang on Sunday said that the move will bring a big change in the advancement of education in Hindi medium.
Madhya Pradesh medical education minister Vishwas Sarang on Sunday said that the move will bring a big change in the advancement of education in Hindi medium.
Speaking to ANI, Sarang said, "It is a big day. For the first time in the country, medical education in Hindi will begin in Madhya Pradesh. Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will launch the Hindi versions of textbooks of all three subjects of the first year - Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry today."
Speaking to ANI, Sarang said, "It is a big day. For the first time in the country, medical education in Hindi will begin in Madhya Pradesh. Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will launch the Hindi versions of textbooks of all three subjects of the first year - Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry today."
"This is a matter of joy for me. It now becomes clear that if medical education is possible in Hindi, any course is possible in Hindi. This will bring a major change in the lives of youth, especially those from Hindi backgrounds," he added.
"This is a matter of joy for me. It now becomes clear that if medical education is possible in Hindi, any course is possible in Hindi. This will bring a major change in the lives of youth, especially those from Hindi backgrounds," he added.
"It was not an easy task but we prepared it in very easy language. We have prepared it so that it will be helpful in the studies of the students," an expert involved in the translation told news agency ANI.
"It was not an easy task but we prepared it in very easy language. We have prepared it so that it will be helpful in the studies of the students," an expert involved in the translation told news agency ANI.
The expert further said the new edition of Medical Biochemistry contains the application of some new chapters which include Sodium, Potassium, Water Homeostasis, Biochemistry Techniques, Radiation, Radioisotopes and Environmental Pollutants and Toxins.
The expert further said the new edition of Medical Biochemistry contains the application of some new chapters which include Sodium, Potassium, Water Homeostasis, Biochemistry Techniques, Radiation, Radioisotopes and Environmental Pollutants and Toxins.
Besides, Several new line diagrams, tables and text boxes have been added to make information more memorable.
Besides, Several new line diagrams, tables and text boxes have been added to make information more memorable.
Similarly in the Anatomy edition, new chapters of surface anatomy have been added in both abdomen and lower limb sections. New line diagrams, CT's and MRI's diagram tables and flow charts are added to increase the retention of knowledge.
Similarly in the Anatomy edition, new chapters of surface anatomy have been added in both abdomen and lower limb sections. New line diagrams, CT's and MRI's diagram tables and flow charts are added to increase the retention of knowledge.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.