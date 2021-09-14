With daily new cases of coronavirus falling significantly in Madhya Pradesh, the state government has allowed physical classes for students of primary schools - grades 1 to 5 - from 20 September with 50% cap on attendance and by following Covid-19 norms, according to a PTI report.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting chaired by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the report added.

MP had earlier reopened schools for in-person classes for students of grades 6 to 12 across the state with 50% capacity.

It was also decided at the meeting that classes 8, 10 and 12 in residential schools can operate with cent per cent student strength from 20 September, Deputy Secretary of School Education Department Pramod Singh said.

At the meeting, it was decided that government and private schools from classes 1 to 5 can reopen with 50% student capacity from September 20 by adhering to coronavirus rules.

Hostels for students of classes 8, 10 and 12 were also allowed to run with full capacity from the same date, Singh said. Besides, hostels for class 11 students can run with 50% capacity.

Singh said respective district-level crisis management committees will take the final decision on reopening schools, hostels and residential schools in their jurisdiction keeping in mind the local coronavirus situation.

However, online classes will continue for students along with in-person study sessions, he said. On Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh recorded seven new coronavirus cases, but no fresh death.

The state now has just 126 active cases of the infection. In-person classes were suspended in schools and colleges nationwide last year following the coronavirus outbreak and teaching shifted online.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,360 on Tuesday with the addition of seven fresh cases, while no new death due to the infection was reported in the state.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,517, he added. The recovery count stands at 7,81,717, leaving the state with 126 active Covid-19 cases.

With 63,432 swab samples examined during the day, the number of Covid-19 tests in MP went up to 1,75,20,611. An official statement said 5,21,53,251 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, including 1,56,396 on today.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.