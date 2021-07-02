The Covid-19 vaccination drive in Indore, which was intended to run for 10 days between 21 and 30 June, could only be conducted for five days due to a shortage of doses.

According to news agency ANI, the city has also failed to achieves the targeted number of vaccinations.

While 8 lakh doses were expected to be administered in 10 days, only 6.20 jabs could be given by the health department.

"From 19 June to 27 June, about 5,49,370 vaccines had come for the campaign and some more were in stock. So 6,20,492 people have been vaccinated so far," said Dr BS Setya, the chief medical and health officer (CMHO) of Indore.

"The campaign started on 21 June. After the day, vaccination was done on 23, 24, 26 and 28 June -- only for five days. On two days of the week, the Covid vaccination drive was halted due to vaccination camps of children, while in the remaining three days, vaccination was not done due to the unavailability of vaccines," he added.

Many people who came to get their first dose said that they have been coming to the vaccination centre for the past two days. But after being told that there was no vaccine at the centres, they returned.

Earlier on 21 June, over two lakh people received Covid-19 vaccines in Madhya Pradesh's Indore setting a record for the highest number of inoculations in a single day for any district in the country.

According to Indore collector Manish Singh, around 2,21,663 people were vaccinated under "Vaccine Mahabhiyan" in Indore, which is the highest single-day number of jabs administered by any district in the country.

Fully vaccinated panchayat

Jamui in the Shahdol district of MP has become the first panchayat in the state to achieve the target of 100% vaccination against Covid-19.

"Jamui gram panchayat achieved the 100% vaccination against Covid-19. Here 1,855 beneficiaries have been administered the vaccines. Six other gram panchayats, Burhar Nagar panchayat and Dhanpuri Nagar Palika in the Shahdol district have also achieved 100% vaccination," Satyendra Singh, district collector of Shahdol, told ANI.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!