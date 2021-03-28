After protests against the ban on Holi celebrations, the Indore district administration has decided to allow a maximum of 20 people to gather at one place to observe Holika Dahan while adhering to Covid-19 safety protocols.

Similarly, for the Shab-e-Barat, residents of the local area will be allowed to visit 20 people in their nearby cemetery at once, maintaining the Covid-19 norms. The administration has said it is the responsibility of the cemetery committee to ensure the guidelines are followed.

Holi celebrations were banned in 11 districts at a public place and the authorities had ordered the closure of shops and religious places on Monday.

They said that only “symbolic celebrations" for Holika Dahan would be allowed in the districts, including Indore and Bhopal. Seven of the state’s districts have reported 75% of the total Covid-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh.

The administration had earlier imposed a two-day lockdown on 28 and 29 March in 12 districts, including Indore, due to the surging number of Covid-19 cases.

The cities where restrictions will be imposed are Gwalior, Ujjain, Vidisha, Narsinghpur, Sausar (Chhindwara district), Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Betul, Ratlam, Chhindwara and Khargone.

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reported 2,142 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 2,86,407, health department officials said.

The fatality count rose to 3,947 with ten more deaths.

With 619 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 67,188 while that of Bhopal rose to 49,489 with the addition of 460 cases.

Indore has so far reported 953 deaths with two deaths reported in the past 24 hours, while the toll in Bhopal rose to 628 with one more fatality.

Indore now has 2,834 active cases while Bhopal has 3,455 such cases.

On Wednesday, the Centre had asked states and union territories to consider imposing local restrictions in public observance of the upcoming festivals and limit or do away with mass gatherings for effective control of the pandemic.





