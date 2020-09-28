Madhya Pradesh: IPS officer beats wife; relieved of duties after viral video

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said a senior state IPS officer has been relieved of duties, after a video showing him assaulting his wife went viral on social media.

In the video, the Additional DG Purushottam Sharma is seen thrashing his wife, while the latter is seen resisting the assault.

"The officer has been relieved of his duties. Action will be taken against anyone who holds a responsible position, but indulges in illegal activities and taking law into his hands," the chief minister said.

The order to remove Sharma, 1986 batch IPS officer, from the post of Director Public Prosecution was issued by the state home department Under Secretary Annu Bhalavi.

There is no official confirmation so far of reports that the IPS officer was caught red-handed by his wife of 32 years at a woman's house, after which he assaulted her.

Sharma's son Parth, a deputy commissioner in the Income Tax Department, sent the video to state Home Minister Narottam Mishra and some senior bureaucrats, and requested that a complaint be registered against his father.

Sharma, who has been married for 32 years, said if he has done anything wrong, then his son should say why was his mother living with him for so long.

"My son should say why was she taking money (from me) since 12-15 years and going on foreign trips. After enjoying so much comfort in life, she has an obligation towards her family, to save its reputation," Sharma said.

"This is a family matter, not a crime...I am not a criminal," Sharma told reporters.

"My wife stalks me wherever I go. I am dealing with this," the IPS officer said, adding there is no place for fight in a family.

Asked what action will be taken against Sharma, Mishra said, "If a written complaint comes to me, it will be looked into. I have also seen it (the video)."

State women's commission chairperson Shobha Oza termed the incident as highly objectionable and shameful.

She said the action taken by the state government against Sharma is "inappropriate" and demanded his immediate dismissal from the service and registration of a criminal case against him.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

