Madhya Pradesh Covid-19 updates: CM Chouhan urged people to not organise wedding in May as 'wedding are super spreader events'
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday extended the 'corona curfew' in the state till May 15 as the positivity rate surges to more than 18 per cent.
CM Chouhan said the state will follow strict 'Janata Curfew' till May 15. "To break the chain of transmission of corona in the state we have to completely shut everything till May 15, strict 'Janta Curfew'," the chief minister said on Thursday.