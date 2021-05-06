Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday extended the 'corona curfew' in the state till May 15 as the positivity rate surges to more than 18 per cent.

CM Chouhan said the state will follow strict 'Janata Curfew' till May 15. "To break the chain of transmission of corona in the state we have to completely shut everything till May 15, strict 'Janta Curfew'," the chief minister said on Thursday.

He added, "We can't shut things for too long but with more than 18 per cent positivity we can't remain open".

Further, CM Chouhan urged people to not organise a wedding in May as "weddings are super spreader events".

"Weddings are super spreader events. I urge all public representatives to motivate people that weddings do not take place in May," the CM said in a press conference.

Yesterday, Madhya Pradesh reported 12,319 COVID-19 cases and 71 fatalities, taking the tally of infections in the state to 6,24,985 and the death toll to 6,074.

A total of 9,643 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries to 5,29,667.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.