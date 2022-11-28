Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra on Monday headed for Ujjain from Indore on the sixth day of its Madhya Pradesh leg. The 3,500 km long padayatra started in the morning from Indore's Bada Ganpati square, according to the news agency PTI.

After a cyclist joined the foot march here, Rahul Gandhi was seen riding his bicycle briefly. Famous Urdu poet Rahat Indori's son Satlaj Rahat also joined the yatra and said he presented to Rahul Gandhi two books dedicated to his late father, including the latter's autobiography.

Gandhi will cover a distance of 380 km in the Malwa-Nimar region of western Madhya Pradesh in 12 days before entering Rajasthan on December 4, as per the schedule announced by the grand old party.

The yatra, a mass initiative by Congress, entered Madhya Pradesh on November 23 at Bodarli village in the Burhanpur district from neighboring Maharashtra. It has completed more than half of its journey in Madhya Pradesh in the last six days. So far, Gandhi has covered Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, and Indore districts in MP.

On Sunday, a boy gave his piggy bank to Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh. In a thank note, the Wayanad MP said that sacrifice and selflessness are values inculcated during childhood.

"Sacrifice and selflessness are values inculcated during childhood. This piggy bank is priceless for me, a treasure of infinite love," Gandhi said.

It has been also alleged that 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans were raised during the Rahul Gandhi-led foot march in MP. Taking note of the incident, the police registered a case against Madhya Pradesh Congress IT department head Abhay Tiwari and journalist Piyush Babele on Sunday.

The video was posted by the BJP's IT cell, which the Congress claimed was a part of the tactics of the ruling party's "dirty tricks" department. The visuals posted by BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya showed Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and state unit chief Kamal Nath walking during the yatra and a voice shouting 'Pakistan Zindabad' towards the end of the 21-second clip.

(With PTI inputs)