Madhya Pradesh leg: Bharat Jodo Yatra heads for Ujjain today1 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2022, 09:54 AM IST
After a cyclist joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra here, Rahul Gandhi was seen riding his bicycle briefly.
After a cyclist joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra here, Rahul Gandhi was seen riding his bicycle briefly.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra on Monday headed for Ujjain from Indore on the sixth day of its Madhya Pradesh leg. The 3,500 km long padayatra started in the morning from Indore's Bada Ganpati square, according to the news agency PTI.