Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday has decided to lift all COVID-19 related restrictions in the state as the pandemic situation is under control as of now. As per the directive, there will be no night curfew from tonight, and malls and restaurants, gyms etc will be allowed to operated in full capacity. However, all activities has to be performed maintaining all COVID protocols, the government directive said.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal on Wednesday said, as quoted by new agency ANI, “Now that COVID-19 is in control in Madhya Pradesh, with a total of 78 active cases, we have decided to remove all the restrictions imposed during the pandemic."

All the social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural & religious gatherings will be allowed to take place with full capacity. Fairs, ceremonies, weddings & funerals in different parts of MP can now be organized without any restriction, CM Chouhan said.

Night curfew will be lifted tonight. Cinema halls, malls, swimming pools, gyms, yoga centers, restaurants, clubs, schools, colleges, hostels, coaching classes will operate with 100% capacity, he added.

However, every activity should be conducted following COVID-appropriate behaviour. Masks & social distancing are mandatory. All shop owners, hostel students above 18 years of age, teachers & cinema hall staff need to be fully vaccinated, he also said.

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 7,92,981 on Tuesday with the addition of four cases, while one death took the toll to 10,525, an official said. The recovery count increased to 7,82,379 after eight patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, leaving the state with 77 active cases, he said.

With 49,662 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,10,90,377, the official added. An official release said 7,62,89,744 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 3,51,281 on Tuesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,981, new cases 04, death toll 10,525, recovered 7,82,379, active cases 77, number of tests so far 2,10,90,377.

