Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today announced the lifting of curfew on Sundays as the pandemic situation in the state was "under control". He said the government had decided to lift the curfew as the state had recorded a steady decline in cases.

However, he said, the night curfew will remain in force in the state. The chief minister also said Madhya Pradesh has set a record for one more time with 9,64,756 doses of vaccines being administered till 7.30 pm.

"We are lifting Sunday's corona curfew with immediate effect. Those who want to open their shops, continue their economic activities, can do so in accordance with Covid protocol," Chouhan said on Twitter.

The chief minister said the pandemic had come under control in Madhya Pradesh as not a single Covid positive case was registered in 35 districts in the state.

"For the first time, the number of active cases has fallen below 1,000. The case positivity rate has come down to 0.06%. In such a situation, it seems unreasonable to impose #coronacurfew on Sunday as well," he said.

The CM also shared today's vaccination number and said it will continue at a fast pace. “Till 7.30 pm on Saturday, 9,64,756 doses have been administered since morning. Madhya Pradesh has again set a record," he said.

Today, Madhya Pradesh recorded 46 new Covid cases and 25 deaths.

Earlier in the dat, state Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang informed that at least eight persons had been found infected with the Delta Plus variant in Madhya Pradesh. However, none of the contacts of these patients was found to be infected with this strain.

According to officials, two persons who died in May this year were found to be infected with the Delta Plus variant. Speaking to reporters, Sarang said the patients infected with the Delta Plus variant are being tested as per protocol and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has been regularly sharing information with the state in this regard.





