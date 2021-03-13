Subscribe
Home >News >India >Madhya Pradesh likely to impose night curfew in Bhopal, Indore soon

Madhya Pradesh likely to impose night curfew in Bhopal, Indore soon

Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan addresses during an event, in Jabalpur on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 12:47 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The state CM said that people coming to the state by air, trains or roads from neighbouring Maharashtra
  • Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported 603 coronavirus cases

Night curfew might be imposed in Bhopal and Indore from Sunday or Monday due to a spurt in Covid-19 cases, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said.

Night curfew might be imposed in Bhopal and Indore from Sunday or Monday due to a spurt in Covid-19 cases, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said.

"Look at the rise in infection cases. Tough measures will be taken to flatten the curve. Night curfew might be clamped in Bhopal and Indore from Sunday or Monday," Chouhan said during a meeting held on Friday evening to review the coronavirus situation in the state.

The CM said that people coming to the state by air, trains or roads from neighbouring Maharashtra -- which is contributing the most number of cases to the daily count of India -- should be thermally scanned.

During the meeting, ways to restrict the influx of people from Maharashtra were also discussed, an official statement said.

Chouhan also instructed the officials to ensure that Covid-19 rules are strictly followed by people to prevent the spread of the virus.

Cases in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported 603 coronavirus positive cases, taking its tally to 2,67,176, while the day also saw two deaths and 360 people getting discharged, an official said.

The toll in the state now stands at 3,883 and the recovery count is 2,58,958, he added.

No new Covid-19 case was reported in 12 of 52 districts in the state on Wednesday.

"Indore's caseload rose by 219 to touch 61,642, while Bhopal's increased by 138 to reach 45,079. The deaths in Indore and Bhopal are 940 and 621 respectively, while the active cases in the two cities are 1,528 and 806," the official said.

There are 1,528 active cases in Indore, while the state capital has 806 such cases.

With 14,378 samples being examined on Friday, the number of tests in Madhya Pradesh crossed 59.73 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,67,176, new cases 603, death toll 3,883, recovered 2,58,958, active cases 4,335, number of tests so far 59,73,547.

With inputs from agencies.

