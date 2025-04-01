Madhya Pradesh liquor ban: Sale of alcohol prohibited in THESE cities from April 1 onwards; Check full list here

Madhya Pradesh liquor ban: The prohibition on the sale of alcohol in 19 religious places of Madhya Pradesh comes into effect from Tuesday, April 1 2025, according to the state government’s new excise policy.

On January 25, the BJP led Madhya Pradesh government announced the new excise policy, which includes a total ban on the sale and purchase of liquor in 19 religious places of the state.

Where is liquor banned? Liquor sales have been banned in cities such as Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Mandleshwar, Orchha, Maihar, Chitrakoot, Datia, Panna, Mandla, Multai, Mandsaur, Amarkantak, Salkanpur, Barman Kalan, Linga, Barman Khurd, Kundalpur, and Bandakpur. As per the new policy, no licenses for wine outlets will be issued or permitted to operate in these areas from April 1, 2025.

Reportedly, nearly 47 liquor shops will be shut after the excise policy comes into effect.

Reactions to liquor ban Ramayani Kuti Aashram Mahant Ram Hriday Das praised Madhya Pradesh government decision.

"This is a welcome decision. Our greetings to the MP government. But this decision should have been taken earlier. It is a very good decision. We hope that the government's decision is implemented properly," Das told ANI.

Padma Shri BK Jain, ophthalmologist and director of Sadguru Netra Chikitsalaya in Chitrakoot, India, welcomed the government's decision.

"I thank MP CM Mohan Yadav for taking this decision. It was the right decision at the right time. This will bring good results in the future, but this is not just the government's responsibility. Everyone from the public also has to work for it; only then will this liquor be successful," Jain told ANI.

New "Low Alcoholic Beverage Bar in restaurants Apart from the liquor ban, the latest excise policy has also brought a range of "Low Alcoholic Beverage Bar" under the new excise policy.