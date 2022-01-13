The Madhya Pradesh government has disbursed loans collectively worth ₹2,654 crore to over 5.26 lakh youth in the state in about two months under different schemes with an aim to make them self-reliant, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said.

The government is also trying to provide such education that ensures youth get employment, Chouhan said on Wednesday while addressing a function on the occasion of Swami Vivekanand Jayanti, which is celebrated as the National Youth Day.

"In about two months (from November 16, 2021 to January 12, 2022), 5,26,510 beneficiaries were given loans amounting to ₹2,654 crore under different government schemes to make them self-reliant," the chief minister said.

The loans were provided to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojna, PM Svanidhi Yojna and various other schemes, according to a government official. Chouhan said in the New Education Policy, there is a vision for the development of a prosperous India, especially the provision of imparting vocational education from Class 6 onwards.

“The youth should have skills to generate employment, this is essential. In Madhya Pradesh, young people are not asking for jobs, but providing the same to job-seekers and scripting history in the state," the CM said. He also said that Madhya Pradesh attracted investments even during the COVID-19 crisis and industries were being set up cluster-wise in the state by providing land at low cost and other facilities to investors.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.