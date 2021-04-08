In the wake of the coronavirus situation, all urban areas in Madhya Pradesh will go into a lockdown from 6 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday.

"A lockdown will be enforced in all cities of the state from 6 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday," Chouhan said.

For cities with rising cases appropriate action will be taken after a meeting of the crisis management group, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Thursday.

"For cities where cases have increased, appropriate action will be taken after meeting of crisis management group. We are making containment areas in big cities," the MP CM was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Night curfew in urban areas of MP from today

The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday announced the imposition of night curfew in all urban areas of the state from 8 April and also decided to operate the government offices for five days every week for the next three months.

"In view of increasing cases of Covid-19, all the government offices of the state will be open 5 days a week (Monday to Friday), from 10 am to 6 pm for the next 3 months. The government offices will remain closed on Saturday-Sunday," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a tweet while informing about the decisions taken in a high-level meeting chaired by CM Chouhan.

"Night curfew will be clamped in all the urban areas of the state till further orders from 10 pm to 6 am every night from April 8. In the urban areas of all districts of the state, there will be a lockdown on every Sunday till further orders," it tweeted.

In another tweet, CMO said that there will be a "complete lockdown in the entire Chhindwara district for the next 7 days from 8 pm on Thursday. There will be a complete lockdown for the next 2 days from 8 pm tonight (Wednesday) in Shajapur city".

In the past three weeks, the state government imposed lockdowns in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior on Sundays and extended the curbs to some other cities last Sunday.

Madhya Pradesh Covid update

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported 4,043 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally of infections to 3,18,014 while 13 fatalities pushed the toll to 4,086, the state health department said.

A total of 2,126 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 2,87,869, the department said.

With 866 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 74,895 while that of Bhopal rose to 55,255 with the addition of 618 cases.

Indore reported four deaths taking the toll in the district to 981 while fatalities in Bhopal rose 641 with one more fatality.

Indore is now left with 6,281 active cases while Bhopal has 4,681 such cases.

Since March 31, Madhya Pradesh recorded 22,503 fresh COVID-19 cases including 100 fatalities.

With 33,419 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh so far has crossed 65.95 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 3,18,014, new cases 4,043, death toll 4,086, recovered 2,87,869, active cases 26,059, number of tests so far 65,95,471.

