Madhya Pradesh logs 3,178 COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths in 24 hours

"Indore's caseload touched 72,436, including 969 deaths, after 737 new cases were detected. Bhopal saw 526 cases and its tally rose to 53,506, including 635 deaths. The number of active cases in Indore and Bhopal is 5,209 and 4,480 respectively. Of the 11 deaths, four took place in Indore and one in Bhopal," the official informed.