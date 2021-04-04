Subscribe
Home >News >India >Madhya Pradesh logs 3,178 COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths in 24 hours

Madhya Pradesh logs 3,178 COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths in 24 hours

Jabalpur: Police personnel stop a commuter for not wearing a face mask in view of COVID-19, in Jabalpur,
1 min read . 09:36 PM IST PTI

  • Indore's caseload touched 72,436, including 969 deaths, after 737 new cases were detected
  • Bhopal saw 526 cases and its tally rose to 53,506, including 635 deaths

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh jumped by 3,178 on Sunday to touch 3,06,851, while 11 deaths took the toll to 4,040, an official said.

He said 2,201 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, taking the recovery count in the state to 2,81,476.

"Indore's caseload touched 72,436, including 969 deaths, after 737 new cases were detected. Bhopal saw 526 cases and its tally rose to 53,506, including 635 deaths. The number of active cases in Indore and Bhopal is 5,209 and 4,480 respectively. Of the 11 deaths, four took place in Indore and one in Bhopal," the official informed.

With 28,705 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in MP crossed 64.97 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 3,06,851, new cases 3178, death toll 4,040, recovered 2,81,476, active cases 21,335, number of tests so far 64,97,170. PTI ADU BNM BNM

