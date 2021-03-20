As many as 1,308 fresh Covid-19 cases and 2 related fatalities were reported from Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours pushing the total number of cases to 2,74,405 and the death toll to 3,903, as per the state health bulletin. Currently, the number of active cases in the state stands at 7,344. The state has logged over 1000 cases for the second consecutive days. On Friday, 1,140 new cases were reported.

With 24,695 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in MP crossed 61.17 lakh.

"A death each was reported in Bhopal and Khargone. Indore's caseload rose by 317 to reach 63,827, while that of Bhopal touched 46,728 with the addition of 345 cases. The active caseload in the two cities is 2,066 and 1,747 respectively," an official said.

"571 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 2,63,158," he said adding, "Two of 52 districts in the state did not report a new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours"

With the fresh cases mounting on a daily basis, the state government on Friday imposed fresh curbs to tackle the situation. A complete lockdown will be imposed every Sunday in Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur. Also, a night curfew will be imposed in these three cities every Saturday from 10 pm to Monday 6 am. However, all essential services will remain exempt. The state government notified that schools and colleges in these three cities will remain closed till 31st March.

A night curfew has already been put in place in Bhopal and Indore city areas since Wednesday. Besides, shops have been ordered to remain closed after 10 pm in eight other cities - Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Ratlam, Chhindwara, Burhanpur, Betul and Khargone. On Holi, no public programs will be allowed, but the festival can be celebrated by individuals.

On Saturday, the union health ministry noted that a rising trajectory of daily new cases is visible in eight states and UTs. "These are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana, the ministry said in a statement. It further noted that Kerala, meanwhile, is showing a declining trend.

Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab cumulatively account for 76.22% of India's total active caseload. In fact, Maharashtra is contributing to 62% of such cases, while Kerala and Punjab account for 8.83% and 5.36% of active cases respectively.

The ministry further said India has scaled a significant peak in its battle against COVID-19 pandemic. The total vaccination coverage has surpassed 4 crore. "8 states account for 60 per cent of the cumulative vaccine doses given so far. They are Kerala, Karnataka, Odisha, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh," it added.

(With inputs from agencies)

