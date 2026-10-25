From ₹5 disinfectant to ₹11,800 LED bulbs: Why Madhya Pradesh civic purchases face Lokayukta scrutiny

The Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta has launched a probe into alleged irregularities in purchases worth nearly ₹1,134 crore by urban local bodies after a video of an IAS officer’s warning went viral. The footage, from an April meeting of the Urban Administration and Development Department, showed additional chief secretary Sanjay Dubey highlighting extreme price differences for the same products bought by different civic bodies.

Sanjay Dubey explains the viral video Reacting to the clip that spread on social media, Sanjay Dubey clarified its context. “In the Urban Administration Department, we make an effort to call officials every six months to explain our expectations, how to ensure quality in their work, and train them in new techniques. The video that has surfaced is an excerpt from a training session attended by all municipal commissioners, CMOs, sub-engineers and other officials. They were briefed on how we monitor their various activities and instructed not to engage in any irregularities. They were also told to avoid actions that could have adverse consequences for them, damage the government’s image or lead to excessive expenditure,” he said.

In the same session, Dubey had told officials the department already tracked purchases closely. “I am telling you where, how much, what was purchased, and at what rates you are procuring. All of this is well within our knowledge,” he said. He added, “Now do not assume that we cannot see what you are doing.” He further warned, “Last year I didn’t pay as much attention, but from this year onward, this will not be pardoned. Let me make this very clear to you,” and stated, “Action will definitely be taken against you if you make this kind of mistake.”

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Shocking price gaps in everyday items The analysis presented at the meeting flagged stark differences. One civic body bought phenolic disinfectant for ₹5 a litre, while another recorded ₹33,500 for the same product. A garbage vehicle cost ₹2 lakh in one municipality and ₹6 lakh in another, with only four extra dustbins added. Sanjay Dubey alleged that some officials had “simply added four dustbins, pocketed the money.”

A 60-watt LED light was purchased for ₹306 by one body, while a Bhopal order listed it at ₹11,800 per light. Dubey called the higher figure “an extreme outlier beyond the upper limit” and noted the median price was around ₹4,000. “I’m not even asking you to purchase at the lowest rock-bottom price,” he said.

Potential savings of ₹ 250 crore on GeM alone The presentation estimated the state could have saved ₹250 crore on Government e-Marketplace purchases if items had been bought closer to average rates. “If we had procured items at just the average price, not even the lowest rate, we would have saved ₹250 crore on GeM alone, nowhere else,” Dubey stated. The review covered spending on garbage tipper dumpers, streetlights, octagonal poles and disinfectants across about 1,200 vendors. Jabalpur was the largest spender.