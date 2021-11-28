As a symbol of love, a Madhya Pradesh man has built a house that is a replica of the Taj Mahal as a gift for his wife. The house has been built within the premises of a school and visitor are allowed to stop by.

Anand Prakash Chouksey, a consultant engineer, told news agency ANI, "This 4-bedroom house symbolizes the monument of love and it's for my wife. There is peace and positivity in this house. We have a meditation room in our home, too."

"As this Taj Mahal is located in our school premises, visitors are allowed in the school hour. I wish that this becomes a centre of tourism."

“It took us 2.5 years to complete this. We visited Agra and got some technical measurements and photographs. We also got the dimensions from the internet and especially the 360-degree view," Chouksey said.

View Full Image The four-bedroom house has a kitchen, a library and a meditation room.

View Full Image We visited Agra and got some technical measurements and photographs, he said

“The proportions were done then we started making the assignments. We have hired a team for carving from the Bengal. For interior marble making, we have hired artisans from Indore and Surat. "

Anand Chouksey's son, Kabir Chouksey, said, "Creativity is the most important thing. The major challenge was the making of the main arches. Creativity should be respected. The youth of Burhanpur is very proud."

