MP Minister Rakesh Singh meets people injured after stage collapse during PM Modi's road show, says ‘all are fine’
As a large number of people attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Jabalpur which marked the beginning of BJP's Lok Sabha campaign in Madhya Pradesh, nearly four people were injured after a stage collapsed at the event on Sunday. The injured people, including a police personnel, were admitted to the city's Victoria Hospital. Later in the day, Madhya Pradesh minister, Rakesh Singh met with the injured people and said that all of them were fine and receiving proper treatment.