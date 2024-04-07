As a large number of people attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Jabalpur which marked the beginning of BJP's Lok Sabha campaign in Madhya Pradesh, nearly four people were injured after a stage collapsed at the event on Sunday. The injured people, including a police personnel, were admitted to the city's Victoria Hospital. Later in the day, Madhya Pradesh minister, Rakesh Singh met with the injured people and said that all of them were fine and receiving proper treatment.

After meeting the injured people, Rakesh Singh said that the roadshow was overcrowded, and as a result, a lot of people reached the stage which collapsed after some time.

“On PM Modi's direction I met with the people who were admitted to the hospital after getting injured in the stage collapse incident. All are fine and proper treatment is being given to the injured. I pray to God that all of them get well soon," Rakesh Singh told ANI.

He also said that those people who received treatment have been sent to their homes.

“After PM Modi's rally passed, a stage built near a showroom collapsed due to overcrowding. In this one police personnel and three other people have got injured. All of them have been sent to the Victoria Hospital, Jabalpur, for treatment," Dilip Srivastava, a Police officer, in Jabalpur told ANI.

The Jabalpur roadshow marked the beginning of BJP's Lok Sabha polls campaign in the state. Moreover, this was the first time when PM Modi visited the state after the implementation of the model code of conduct due to general elections.

Madhya Pradesh will witness the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in four phases. The first phase of polling would be held on April 19, followed by April 26, May 7, and May 13. There are a total of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

Out of the total seats, 10 are reserved for SC and ST candidates, whereas, the remaining 19 are unreserved. Bharatiya Janata Party reclaimed its stronghold in the state after it emerged victorious with a significant margin in MP's state assembly elections last year. Even in 2019's Lok Sabha elections, the saffron party secured a massive victory in the state after winning 28 out of the 29 seats.

