Mohan Yadav, who was picked as the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh by BJP MLAs on Monday, will take oath on Wednesday at Lal Parade Ground in the state capital Bhopal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, and other senior leaders of the party will attend the swearing-in ceremony, Madhya Pradesh BJP chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma said.

"Prime Minister Modi ji, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda, several chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states and central ministers, among others, will attend the oath-taking ceremony," Sharma told reporters after taking stock of the preparations for the event.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will also attend the function, BJP spokesperson from the state added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs picked Mohan Yadav, an MLA from Ujjain, as the new chief minister of the state in a key meeting on Monday. Yadav, 58, was elected unanimously as the BJP legislative party leader during the meeting.

Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda were also picked as deputy chief ministers during the meeting. However, it is not clear whether they would also take oath along with Yadav or not.

Narendra Singh Tomar, a senior BJP leader, who was among the contenders for the post of chief minister, will be the new assembly speaker.

Yadav hails from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community which accounts for more than 48% of the state's population. He is considered to be close to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

After Yadav was named as the chief minister-designate on Monday, he met Governor Mangubhai Patel and staked a claim to form the next government.

Yadav was elected as an MLA from the Ujjain South seat for the first time in 2013. He has retained the assembly seat since then.

