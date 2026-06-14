Four jump off train after fire rumour, crushed to death by another train in MP's Morena

A rumour of fire in the Khajuraho-Udaipur Intercity Express train turned out to be fatal for four passengers, who jumped out on the tracks and were run over by another express train in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, officials were quoted by PTI as saying.

The incident occurred around 4.15 pm between the Hetampur and Dholpur sections of the Jhansi railway division, officials said. These passengers had hurriedly disembarked from their train following a chain pull caused by the fire rumour, an official said.

"The passengers deboarded the train after panic spread over reports of a fire in the Khajuraho-Udaipur Intercity Express," North Central Railway's Jhansi division Public Relation Officer Manoj Singh told PTI over phone.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What happened to the passengers on the Khajuraho-Udaipur Intercity Express train in Madhya Pradesh? ⌵ Four passengers jumped from the train after a fire rumor spread, only to be run over by another train, resulting in their deaths. 2 Why did the passengers panic and exit the Khajuraho-Udaipur Intercity Express? ⌵ The passengers panicked due to a rumor of a fire on the train, prompting them to hurriedly disembark onto the tracks. 3 How did the fatal incident involving the train in Morena occur? ⌵ The fatal incident occurred when four passengers jumped from their train onto the tracks, failing to notice an oncoming train that subsequently ran them over. 4 Should passengers remain on trains during emergencies like fire rumors? ⌵ Yes, it is generally safer to remain on the train during emergencies to avoid potential dangers from jumping onto the tracks. 5 What actions did railway authorities take following the train incident in Madhya Pradesh? ⌵ Railway authorities and police were alerted immediately after the incident, responding to the panic and assessing the situation to restore order.

Just then, the Patalkot Express was passing by on the adjacent tracks, he added.

The four passengers who had alighted from the train, failed to notice the approaching train and were run over, resulting in their deaths.