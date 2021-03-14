OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Madhya Pradesh needs 8.1 million 1st doses of vaccine: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today said that the Covid-19 vaccination drive is being conducted in full swing in the state, and it needs 8.1 million first doses of the vaccine adding that only 1,884,000 were secured so far. "We need 81 lakh first dose of the vaccine and we have received 18,84,000 against it, so far. The Union Health Minister has promised to provide the remaining shots very soon," Shivraj Singh Chouhan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The chief minister’s remarks come after he met Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan at CM house in Bhopal.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The skyline is seen with the Burj Khalifa as ships dock at Port Rashid

Slow Gulf economic recovery to have long-lasting impact on banks: S&P

1 min read . 12:55 PM IST
The formal category was the worst hit—but casual and athleisure are doing quite well, say retailers.

Retail brands accelerate store expansion

3 min read . 12:42 PM IST
The Quad leaders decided to launch a mega vaccine initiative under which coronavirus vaccines will be produced in India for the Indo-Pacific region with financial assistance from the US and Japan, while Australia will contribute in logistical aspects.

Quad leaders call for a 'free, open, resilient and inclusive' Indo Pacific

3 min read . 12:42 PM IST
Shortage of yarn in the domestic market has led to a rise in production cost for the hosiery and knitwear industry

Tirupur garment units to stay shut on Monday against steep rise in yarn prices

2 min read . 12:40 PM IST

Chouhan also said that the surge in Madhya Pradesh’s cases is a serious concern and urged people to follow all preventive measures. “I don’t want to create a situation of panic but people should continue taking preventive measures. Otherwise, we will be compelled to impose night curfew at place witnessing an increase in Covid-19 positive cases," he said, ANI tweeted.


On Saturday, Madhya Pradesh reported 675 Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,67,851, while the day also saw two deaths and 496 people recovering. The toll in the state now stands at 3,885 and the recovery count is 2,59,454.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout