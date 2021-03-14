Madhya Pradesh needs 8.1 million 1st doses of vaccine: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The chief minister’s remarks come after he met Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan at CM house in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today said that the Covid-19 vaccination drive is being conducted in full swing in the state, and it needs 8.1 million first doses of the vaccine adding that only 1,884,000 were secured so far. "We need 81 lakh first dose of the vaccine and we have received 18,84,000 against it, so far. The Union Health Minister has promised to provide the remaining shots very soon," Shivraj Singh Chouhan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Chouhan also said that the surge in Madhya Pradesh’s cases is a serious concern and urged people to follow all preventive measures. “I don’t want to create a situation of panic but people should continue taking preventive measures. Otherwise, we will be compelled to impose night curfew at place witnessing an increase in Covid-19 positive cases," he said, ANI tweeted.

On Saturday, Madhya Pradesh reported 675 Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,67,851, while the day also saw two deaths and 496 people recovering. The toll in the state now stands at 3,885 and the recovery count is 2,59,454.

